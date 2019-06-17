Brunt, Sciver return for England women T20Is

England all-rounders Katherine and on Monday returned to the squad for three T20Is against West Indies, beginning June 18.

and Sciver were rested after England took an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against England called up uncapped all-rounder and the side went on to seal the series with a margin of 3-0. The team now has won 13 matches in a row.

However, for the forthcoming T20Is, has been added and she will replace Bryony.

The ODIs were part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship. England sit on the second place with 22 points from 17 matches in the points table.

"It is great to set records and break new ground. It is something we talked about as a team when Robbo ( Mark Robinson) came in," said in an England and Wales Board (ECB) statement.

"What's great is that a winning run requires a lot of hard work and a lot of ruthlessness. It won't continue if we become complacent or begin to let our own standards slip," she said.

"We've got three games against the West Indies, and three chances to further improve our T20 form. If we can be at our best across these matches that will set us up well for the Ashes," she added.

Following is the 15-member squad:

(C), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, (wk), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, and Danielle Wyatt

England will take on the in a three-match T20I series from June 18 to June 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)