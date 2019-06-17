Eugeneson Lyngdoh signs one-year contract with Bengaluru FC

on Monday signed a one year contract with The 32-year-old first joined back in 2014 but after three years, he joined Kolkata-side and played for two years.

Lyngdoh said that after rejoining the club, he wants to relive those moments and create new ones.

"Ever since I first signed for Bengaluru FC, I knew I was making the right decision. Now that I'm here again I want to relive those moments and create new ones. I'm looking forward to being back on the pitch and fighting for titles once again," the club's official website quoted Lyngdoh as saying.

Carles Cuadrat, Bengaluru coach, is elated over the signing and is sure that Lyngdoh's presence will help his side improve.

"I have worked with Eugeneson before and I know the kind of influence he has on the dressing room. He is a good professional with good habits," he said.

"I have no doubt about the fact that he will help the side improve and more specifically, the youngsters on the squad. He knows how we like to play, so we already have a head start with him," said Cuadrat.

The of the Year award winner in 2015, Lyngdoh netted 16 goals in 74 appearances in three seasons for the

Apart from Lyngdoh, and are the two other Indian signings for the club.

