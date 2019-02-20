Women's ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of England series with ankle injury

Indian women's team was dealt a big blow after batswoman was ruled out of the upcoming limited overs series against England with an ankle

will play three ODIs in starting February 22, followed by three T20 Internationals in Guwahati from March 4.

Rookie Harleen Deol, who played two warm-up games against English women, got her maiden berth in the squad.

The ODIs are a part of ICC Women's Championship and points will be carried forward.

It has been learnt that Harmanpreet had sustained an ankle during a training session in Patiala and has a grade 2 tear.

She will now undergo rehabilitation programme at the NCA in Bengaluru where the extent of the will be ascertained.

If Harmanpreet fails to get fit on time for the T20Is, then Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side.

