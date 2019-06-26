'Kabir Singh' becomes Shahid Kapoor's first solo film to cross Rs 100 cr mark

' Singh' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid Kapoor's first solo century.

Maintaining its steady and impressive pace, the film managed to trend even on the weekdays.

Confirming the numbers, tweeted, "#KabirSingh cruises past Rs cr... scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes Rs 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: Rs 104.90 cr. biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

The film, which also features in a pivotal role, earned Rs. 70. 83 crore in its opening weekend and passed the Monday test with flying colours. It earned Rs. 17.54 crore on its fourth day.

It is doing well in single screens as well as multiplexes.

Despite getting mixed reviews and not releasing on a holiday, the movie has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office.

The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore.

' Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit ' ' The original blockbuster starred and

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, ' Singh' tells the story of a (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

