Alia Bhatt soon to enter 'Youtube world'

Actor, and now a YouTuber! Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to her fans with her amazing and impish personality.

Announcing about her Youtube channel on Instagram, the wrote "Something new, something fun, something on YouTube."

The 'Student of The Year' fame also shared a clip of her on Youtube in which she shared that she is currently in Banaras shooting for her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

She announced about her Youtube channel in the video which later features Bhatt shooting for some fun videos. A deeper insight into the clip and the reveals that her channel will introduce her personal side to her fans.

"I have done the world, the world and now I am trying to get on to the Youtube world. You will get to see a lot me just being. Totally unadulterated," says in the video.

It is going to be nothing less than a visual treat for fans who yearn to see more of her behind the screen life- what she eats and where she goes.

Starting off her career with Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year' to 'Brahmastra', the 26-year old has given scores of versatile performances.

On the work front, Alia is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which will release next year.

Meanwhile, she is also shooting for her next biggie with sister 'Sadak 2' and is being directed by her father

The remake of the 1991 blockbuster will hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

