We have luxury of choosing both Tendulkar and Kohli: BCCI Treasurer

We have the luxury of choosing both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on Saturday.

Cricket World Cup in a tweet shared a picture of both Tendulkar and Kohli shaking hands. The post was captioned: "Goosebumps Master Blaster X Chase Master."

International Cricket Council (ICC) retweeted, asking the Twitterati to pick one between Tendulkar and Kohli.

"You can only pick one... Who do you choose?" ICC tweeted.

Chaudhry replied to the ICC, saying the BCCI has the luxury of choosing both the legends.

"That's your problem. We have the luxury of choosing both," Chaudhry wrote.

Earlier in the ongoing World Cup, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record, becoming the quickest to reach 11000 ODI runs. The India captain took 222 innings to add the feather to his already illustrious cap.

Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in 276 innings. Kohli became the third Indian and ninth cricketer overall to accomplish the feat.

