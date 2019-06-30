CWC'19: Memes galore as arch-rival Pakistan pray for India's win

As India and England battle it out in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, Pakistani fans have been cheering on India on Twitter since the start of the match.

Pakistan are currently placed at the fourth spot in the tournament standings and they are ahead of England. If England wins against India, they would go ahead of Pakistan.

The hopes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka rely on India's win. If India loses their match against England, all the three mentioned countries would find it really difficult to progress to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

As Pakistani fans are cheering on India, the Twitter universe was filled with memes.

"We knew the plan all along way before the tournament started. #INDvENG," one fan wrote.

One Twitter user wrote "Pakistani fans right now. #INDvENG #ICCWorldCup2019".

"31-1 in 11 overs. Pak it's time to pack your bags. We seriously tried our best!#indiavsEngland #INDvENG," one fan wrote.

"Pakistanis to their team #INDvENG #IndvsEng," another Twitter user wrote.

"Pakistan is supporting India and India start playing like Pakistan...#INDvENG#CWC19," one fan wrote.

"Haha this made my day, Supremacy of Indian cricket team #INDvENG," another Twitter user wrote.

"Divided by England, United by England #INDvENG," wrote another.

In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. England went on to post a challenging score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England solid base at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 160 runs. Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow went on to score a century.

Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 111 runs, but Ben Stokes played a 79-run innings to propel England to more than 337 runs.

If India goes on to chase this score, they would script the highest run-chase in World Cup history.

