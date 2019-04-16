Cong, AAP delegation meet EC; seek review of decision to transfer IG probing Bagari firing

-
A delegation of leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Tuesday called upon the Election Commission (EC), seeking review of its order relieving Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as a member of the SIT probing the Bagari firing incident.
The delegation comprised of Punjab Congress chief and Member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Jakhar, Punjab minister Tripat Rajendra Singh Bajwa, AAP leaders Harpal S Cheema and Nazar Singh.
The ECI had earlier directed the Punjab government to transfer Kumwar for "violating" the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Following the directions, the Punjab government posted Kunwar as Inspector General of Police, Counter-Intelligence, in Amritsar.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also approached EC, seeking review of the said decision.
Amarinder Singh had alleged that the EC order to transfer Kunwar was issued on the basis of a complaint filed by an Akali Dal leader.
"The Akalis had been trying unsuccessfully to scuttle the investigations into the sacrilege and subsequent firing cases that took place during their tenure, and were now restoring to desperate measures to save their skin," CM Amarinder had said.
