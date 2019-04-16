AgustaWestland case: Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Christian Michel's bail plea for Easter

deal alleged middlemen on has moved a seeking 7-day interim to celebrate

Special CBI on issued notice to the (ED) and the (CBI) over the plea filed by Michel and sought their reply on the same.

"It is submitted that the week commencing form April 14- April 21 is a for Christians and April 21 is Easter, which will be celebrated universally. The petitioner wishes to attend Holy Mass on Day and would like to make offerings during day," Michel said in his petition filed through

The plea further contended that Michel had lost over 7 kilograms weight while he was in judicial custody and hence is in need of a medical checkup.

"It is further submitted that the applicant/petitioner was in custody for more nine months now, which affected his health. It is informed that he lost more than 7 kg during last 4 weeks. It is informed that he would like to go for general medical checkup to be done in a Hospital," the plea contended.

The ED on April 4, filed a charge sheet against Michel in Patiala House court, in which it claimed to have traced the trail of 70 million euros that had come allegedly in the form of "kickbacks" in the Rs 3600-crore VVIP chopper deal.

In the more than 2000-page supplementary charge sheet submitted before Special CBI Arvind Kumar, the agency had named two firms -- and and Commerce Limited, besides as an accused in the case.

Taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the court on Apr 6 summoned David Syms, alleged partner and director of "middleman" Christian Michel's firm and two other firms to appear before it on May 9.

Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)