Assam police arrest 5 KPLT men
Businessman's suicide note reveals he shot wife, daughter before killing himself: Police

ANI  |  General News 

Businessman Nitin Sarraf's suicide note has revealed that he first shot dead his wife Alka and then his daughter before ending his life, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Garima Malik on Tuesday told the media that "Prima facie, it seems that the man shot his wife and daughter from his pistol and then committed suicide. He had mentioned this in a suicide note without stating the reason behind this act."

"investigation is underway," she added.

Earlier today, police recovered three bodies from a house in Kidwaipuri area of the city. Businessman Sarraf, his wife Alka Sarraf and their daughter were found dead in house number 46 of the area.

Their son was found severely injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sarraf is a well-known businessman in Patna and owns multiple cloth showrooms across the city.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 17:23 IST

