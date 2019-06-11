Businessman's suicide note reveals he shot wife, daughter before killing himself: Police

-
ALSO READ
Alka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Alka Yagnik is number one on this list
Patna: Businessman, wife, daughter found dead at home
Alka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary, friend arrested post brawl with salon employee
-
Businessman Nitin Sarraf's suicide note has revealed that he first shot dead his wife Alka and then his daughter before ending his life, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Garima Malik on Tuesday told the media that "Prima facie, it seems that the man shot his wife and daughter from his pistol and then committed suicide. He had mentioned this in a suicide note without stating the reason behind this act."
"investigation is underway," she added.
Earlier today, police recovered three bodies from a house in Kidwaipuri area of the city. Businessman Sarraf, his wife Alka Sarraf and their daughter were found dead in house number 46 of the area.
Their son was found severely injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Sarraf is a well-known businessman in Patna and owns multiple cloth showrooms across the city.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU