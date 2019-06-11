Assam police arrest 5 KPLT men

In a joint operation, police forces of the Anglong and the Dima Hasao districts of arrested five cadres of the KPLT ( People's Liberation Tiger anti-talk faction) and seized a huge number of arms and ammunition from them.

The arrests were made after a 15-day long operation conducted in the region, police said today.

Four pistols including magazines, several rounds of live cartridges, and several sets of mobile phone, SIM cards, and extortion letters including other objectionable items were seized from the accused.

The arrested accused are self-styled Mensing Tokbi, Mensong Kramsa, Ritesh Terong, Bistar Hanse, Hedsing Phangso, and

