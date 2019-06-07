C'garh: CRPF personnel carry ailing teenager on cot for 8 km for treatment

(CRPF) personnel carried an ailing 13-year-old on a cot for 8 kilometres from his village to a camp in Kondasawali.

Jeetendra Yadav, Commandant of 231 BN, told ANI, "While patrolling on Thursday, troops of 231 Battalion of security forces found a boy in Gumodi village who was suffering from jaundice. The troops carried the kid on their shoulders for 8km and got him treated in the camp here in Kondasawali."

He further said, "The villagers were initially not ready to allow the troops to take the child to the camp due to fear of Naxalites in the area. However, after a lot of convincing, they agreed."

The also informed that the boy, a resident of Aranpur, one of the Naxal-affected areas in district, was treated by Dr of the same battalion, and that his condition was now stable.

