Monsoon may be delayed but will be normal: Fadnavis

Maharastra on Friday reviewed drought situation in the state and expressed hopes of normal rainfall this year.

" officials were present at the meeting. They have said that there will be normal rainfall this year and several districts in will receive rainfall. This is good news," said the after a state-level meeting on Kharif season preparations.

Fadnavis, along with his Chandrakant Patil, held a state-level preparatory meeting with farmers on the issue of Kharif crop and reviewed the drought situation in the state.

"Monsoon will be delayed this year but officials said it will be normal," he said.

"We are working hard. So our farmers can on time. We also are sending 5 crore messages to farmers to inform them of a delayed monsoon," the said at the press conference.

Extending support from the government, said that banks have been instructed to give loans to farmers.

"Even if there is normal rainfall, the government will stand with the farmers and help them with everything they need," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)