RSS' stated objective to capture country's institutional structure is now complete: Rahul Gandhi

Holding that rebuilding Congress requires hard decisions and that numerous people will have to be made accountable for the electoral debacle, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday insisted on his quitting as party chief because it would be "unjust" to hold others accountable but ignore his own responsibility.

After making brief remarks to media and putting out a four-page letter on his Twitter handle, Gandhi said the RSS "capture" of the country's institutional structure was now complete and democracy has been fundamentally weakened but vowed to continue to fight for the ideals of his party.

"As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.

"Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party,"the 49-year-old leader said.

In his statement, Gandhi also said that he has authorised the Congress Working Committee to search for a new president.

"Immediately after resigning, I suggested to my colleagues in the Congress Working Committee that the way forward would be to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new President. I have empowered them to do so and committed my full support to this process and a smooth transition," he said.

Gandhi slammed the RSS for what he said is its stated objective to capture the country's institutional structure.

"The stated objectives of the RSS, the capture of our country's institutional structure, is now complete. Our democracy has been fundamentally weakened. There is a real danger that from now on, elections will go from being a determinant of India's future to a mere ritual," he said.

The Wayanad MP said that Congress is a party with a profound history and heritage, that he deeply respects.

He said that he will be available for the party whenever they require his services.

"I am available to the party whenever they require my services, input or advice. To those who support the Congress ideology, especially our dedicated and beloved karyakarta, I have absolute faith in our future and the utmost love for you. It is a habit in India that the powerful cling to power, no one sacrifices power," he said in his statement.

"But we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle. I was born a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my life's blood and forever that way it shall remain," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP and RSS, Gandhi said that every living cell in his body "instinctively resists" their "idea of India."

"My fight has never been a simple battle for political power. I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India. This resistance arises because my being is permeated with an Indian idea that is and has always been in direct conflict with theirs," he said.

"This is not a new battle; it has been waged on our soil for thousands of years. Where they see differences, I see the similarity. Where they see hatred, I see love. What they fear, I embrace. This compassionate idea permeates the hearts of millions and millions of my beloved fellow citizens. It is this idea of India that we will now vehemently defend," said Rahul.

Gandhi expressed concern over the attack on "cherished constitution" which he alleged is designed to destroy the fabric of the nation.

"In no way, shape or form am I stepping back from this fight. I am a loyal soldier of the Congress party and a devoted son of India and will continue to serve and protect her till my last breath," said Rahul.

Talking about his campaign in the General Elections, the Gandhi scion said, "We fought a strong and dignified election. Our campaign was one of brotherhood, tolerance, and respect for all of India's people, religions and communities. I personally fought the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured with all my being. I fought because I love India. And I fought to defend the ideals India was built upon."

The Nehru-Gandhi scion further said that he was proud that he fought for this "all alone" at times.

"At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it. I have learned so much from the spirit and dedication of our workers and party members, men and women who have taught me about love and decency," he said in his four-page statement.

He also questioned the neutrality of "institutions" saying that Congress fought the entire machinery of the Indian state in the Lok Sabha polls and not just a party.

"We didn't fight a political party in the 2019 election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the opposition. It is now crystal clear that our once cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India," said Gandhi.

He also voiced concern that this capture of power will result in unimaginable levels of violence and pain for India.

"Farmers, unemployed youngsters, women, tribals, Dalits and minorities are going to suffer the most. The impact on our economy and nation's reputation will be devastating," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also stressed that the Prime Minister's win "does not negate the breadth of corruption allegations against him."

"No amount of money and propaganda can ever hide the light of the truth," he said.

He called upon the people to "reclaim and resuscitate our institutions."

"The Indian nation must unite to reclaim and resuscitate our institutions. The instrument of this resuscitation will be the Congress party," said the Congress leader.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of "systematically crushing" the voices of Indian people.

"It is the duty of the Congress Party to defend these voices. India has never and will never be one voice. It is and always will be a symphony of voices. That is the true essence of Bharat Mata," said Rahul.

Gandhi said that he will continue to continue to fight for the ideals of the Congress party with all his strength.

"I am available to the party whenever they require my services, input or advice. To those who support the Congress ideology, especially our dedicated and beloved karyakarta, I have absolute faith in our future and the utmost love for you. It is a habit in India that the powerful cling to power, no one sacrifices power," he said in his statement.

"But we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle. I was born a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my life's blood and forever that way it shall remain," he said.

Following the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi had resigned from the post of party president during the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25. CWC had refused his resignation while authorising him to carry structural and organisational changes in the party.

However, Gandhi n his statement reiterated that he has quit as party president while authorising the CWC to elect his successor. In his statement, the Gandhi scion also assured full support for this process and a "smooth transition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)