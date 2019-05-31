Cabinet approves Rs 3,000 pension for small traders

In its first meeting, the chaired by Modi on Friday decided to give monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to small traders, businessmen, and shopkeepers after they attain the age of 60 years.

"The has approved, in its effort to provide to universal social security, a new scheme which assures all shopkeepers, and self-employed persons a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining the age of 60 years," Information and told after the Cabinet meeting.

All small shopkeepers and self-employed persons as well as the with Goods and Services Tax (GST) turnover below Rs 1.5 crore and aged between 18 and 40 years can enroll themselves for the scheme.

"The decision is likely to benefit 5 crore small traders in the coming three years. The enrolment can be made through the For those who are 18 years of age, Rs 2 per day is the investment," he said.

"Those who get enrolled at the age of 29 years will have to make a monthly investment of Rs 100 and Rs 200 per month for those who are enrolled at the 40 years," added Javadekar, saying: "It is a landmark decision for small traders, businessmen,

