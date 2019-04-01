AAI celebrates 24th annual day

The (AAI) celebrated its 24th Annual Day with an award and dinner night on March 31. The event was organized at the Officer's club with an aim to acknowledge the winners of ACI-ASQ Awards 2018.

The grand evening started with a magnanimous welcome dance which left the audience mesmerized. This was followed by the award distribution ceremony after which addressed the gathering.

Speaking to those present on the occasion, Mohapatra congratulated the staff of for their hard work and dedication while mentioning the challenges faced by the aviation sector.

A series of awards were conferred to various airports and their in-charges. The best airport by size and region was given to Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Indore Airports. bagged the first position in the Swachh Bharat category. There was also another special award which was received by the Mumbai ATC and team for carrying out excellent work during the crisis period due to the air space closure by

The Indian aviation sector has been witnessing phenomenal growth in the last four years and this growth is expected to propel the Indian aviation market to become number one in the world by the year 2030.

AAI and its team have been working round the clock to meet stringent deadlines and deliver world-class facilities at new integrated terminals. Its world-class customer service has placed it amongst the world's best airport service providers.

