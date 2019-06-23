Camila Cabello thanks team 'Senorita' in a heart-warming post

As released her latest steamy track 'Senorita' with after 5 years, the seems to be diving in the bliss.

The 'Havana' went on a picture sharing spree and posted a slew of pictures with the team including a special monochrome one with Mendes himself. She penned her emotions out in an post.

The post read, "Just wanna say thank you to all these talented, passionate, relentlessly hard working people who make this happen!!!! ,you amaze me every time we work together, CalvitJr and for killing it as always and being patient with us as we laughed our asses off in choreo!!!!"

for the pep talks and nerve-calming and of course youuuuuuuu !!!!!"

Totally in awe of Mendes, wrote that Mendes has been in her life for five years and called it an amazing time 'growing up together.'

"You've been in my life for 5 years now and it's a hell of a ride growing up together. thank you for always being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny shit during takes so it was impossible not to laugh."

"Everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you. And thanks to the fans for being so excited!!! it's so fun to see and we love you,' she concluded the post.

Coming together after 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015, the two dropped their latest racy song which features the duo striking a romantic chord with their impressive chemistry.

The track released two days back, and the duo also got candid and in an interview and revealed that they have earlier tried to team up for other

said, "We wanted to do a song called, 'I Know What You Did Last Winter' and 'I Know What We Did Last Fall.'"

Meanwhile, Mendes is currently headlining his first arena tour for his third album, reported People. While, Cabello has teased work on a follow-up to her solo debut 'Camila', and will also feature in Ed Sheeran's album ' 6 Collaborations Project' for a song with Cardi B.

