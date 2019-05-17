Campaigning for seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections ends

Campaigning in the bitterly-fought high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, in which is seeking a second term, came to an end this evening with parties making claims about their victory ahead of polling in 59 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory on May 19.

In West Bengal, campaigning in the last nine constituencies ended on Thursday night after the cut short electioneering by a day in the wake of violence during Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday.

The seventh and final phase will cover 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh; all 13 in Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight each in and Madhya Pradesh, all four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, three in and the lone seat of Chandigarh. A total of 918 candidates are in the fray to test their destiny in the last phase.

Those whose fortunes will be decided in the final phase are Modi in Varanasi, former Deputy (Ferozepur), his wife and (Bhatinda), another (Amritsar) and Minister Amarinder Singh's wife in (Patiala) (all in Punjab), three-time in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, former minister (Dumka) and former P K Bansal, who faces sitting in Chandigarh.

Winding up the gruelling campaign that lasted over 50 days, Modi addressed a meeting in Khargaon in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that the BJP and the NDA would return to power with more than 300 seats.

But opposition leaders predicted a rout for the BJP saying Modi would be shown the door. However, they were not sure who would be their

"I am not in the race for running a government. I will be steering the nation," Modi said in an interview before close of campaigning which witnessed highly personal attacks by leaders against each other. Modi had termed former as "corrupt no 1" while kept chanting the slogan of "chowkidar chor hai" in reference to Modi.

While Modi led the NDA campaign assisted by his and other leaders, the charge was led by Rahul Gandhi, aided by his sister and other leaders.

and chief came together to form a mahagathbandan (grand alliance) to take on the BJP juggernaut in and held rallies in all regions of the politically-crucial which has 80 seats in Lok Sabha.

Other regional parties tied up among themselves against BJP and NDA in several states.

Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi, did not go for campaigning to his constituency where he did a massive road ahead of filing of nominations. Ajay Rai, who lost to Modi in the last elections, will again face the prime minister while SP has fielded

Results will be announced on May 23.

