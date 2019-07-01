Canada PNPs - a leading pathway to Canadian permanent residence for skilled foreign workers

Canada's Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) has grown exponentially since its establishment in the 1990s and now stands second only to the Federal Express Entry System as the leading pathway to Canadian permanent residence for skilled foreign workers.

The Provincial Nominee Program gives nine Canadian provinces and two territories (except Nunavut and Quebec) the power to select immigrants who meet local labour market needs and priorities.

Since the PNP's first year in operation in 1996, when merely 233 candidates were admitted to Canada through the program, it has evolved to the point where its admissions target for 2019 is 61,000.

Looked at over the next three years plan, Canada is all set to welcome more than 2,13,000 new permanent residents through the PNP alone.

How the PNP works

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) provides each Canadian province and territory with an annual allocation of nominations for Canadian permanent residence that is disbursed through various streams tailored to their specific labour market needs.

Combined, the 11 provinces and territories that take part in Canada's PNP have more than 70 nomination streams that vary significantly in terms of requirements, availability, and application process, and are linked to the individual labour needs of the participating province or territory. They also range in focus from international graduates of local universities to foreign workers with skills listed as in-demand in the province, among other examples.

In order to become a provincial nominee, candidates need to demonstrate that they meet the set criteria in terms of skills, education, and work experience to be able to make a positive contribution to the specific province's economy and society. The province or territory will then consider the application based on the province's needs, as well as the candidates' genuine intention to settle there.

Each provincial nominee program (PNP) also has at least one 'enhanced' nomination stream that targets immigration candidates in the Federal Express Entry system - Canada's most important and popular source of skilled foreign workers.

Express Entry candidates with a provincial nomination receive an additional 600 points toward their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, which move them to the front of the line for an invitation to apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residence.

