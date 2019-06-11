Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021

In an effort to curb of oceans, the on Monday announced that it will ban single-use as early as 2021.

Speaking to reporters, said that the products expected to be banned include cotton swabs, cutlery, plates, straws, bags and drink stirrers.

The goal is "zero waste (from) coast to coast" that will be in effect "as early as 2021," quoted him as saying.

Underlining the harmful effects of using plastic, the Canadian said that the action should be implemented as soon as possible.

"As well, it is difficult to find areas at beaches that are not littered with plastics, he said. Dead whales have been found with all kinds of in them too," he said.

It is estimated that one million birds and over 100,000 marine mammals die or get injured when they get caught in or ingest it.

Making a request to his fellow citizens, Trudeau asked them to remember their outdoor trips, urging them to imagine how they would react when they see dead birds, fishes and areas littered with shopping bags. "That's the fate of our kids if we do not act," he said.

"We have reached a defining moment and this is a problem we simply can't afford to ignore," Trudeau added.

Later, Trudeau tweeted, "Canadians throw away 3 million tonnes of waste every year. 15 billion plastic bags a year. 57 million straws a day. They end up in our oceans, beaches, parks and streets. And this has to stop. We owe it to our planet, and to our kids."

Canada's decision comes following the establishment of an Ocean Charter announced by Trudeau at the conference last year. Apart from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK. and the are members of the charter.

