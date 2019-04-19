Not going to retire; will be by Rahul's side when he becomes PM: Deve Gowda

Former and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said that unlike BJP veteran LK Advani, he is not going to retire from active politics, and that if becomes the of the country, he will be by his side.

Talking about his decision to contest the polls, Deve Gowda said, "I announced three years back that I will not contest elections. There are circumstances now in which I have been forced to contest. There is nothing to hide. I have no ambition of anything but what I always said is that I am not going to retire from active "

Deve Gowda is contesting from Karnataka's Tumkur parliamentary constituency against GS Basvaraj of BJP.

When asked if he wants to retire like Advani, he replied with an emphatic 'no', adding, "I want to save my party first and last the office building."

Commenting on his son and Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that there is a possibility that Deve Gowda might become the as a consensus candidate, he said: "I am not bothered about this. My concern is Modi will come to Parliament. I have got the guts and conviction to tell it to the face of the PM. I have the courage. If becomes the Prime Minister, I will sit by his side. It is not necessary to become the Prime Minister."

Speaking about his commitment to the Congress, he said: "Madam has taken the decision to support Deve Gowda even though we are a small party. Now it is my responsibility to move forward with Congress, though I do agree in some states there is no question of any coalition. But in Tamil Nadu, there is a coalition between and and with Sharad Pawar's party in "

Responding to accusations of saving the family rather than the party, the JD(S) said: "Several leaders who worked with me collectively, have left. Some people are in Congress, some in BJP. I was able to keep the party intact but suffered. I have not allowed my family members to become of the party.

