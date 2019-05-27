Caravan defamation case: Delhi court records Vivek Doval's statement

A local court on Monday recorded the statement of Vivek Doval, son of Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, in connection with a case filed by him against 'Caravan' magazine and

Samar Vishal, who was hearing the matter at the here, recorded Vivek Doval's statement in connection with an alleged defamatory article by 'Caravan' against him.

The court has kept July 10, 11 and 12 for his cross-examination.

On May 9, Ramesh was granted bail in connection with the case filed against him, the and a of 'Caravan' magazine.

The was granted bail on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 20,000 each. Paresh Nath, of 'Caravan' and have already been granted bail by the court.

On January 21, Vivek had filed a criminal case against Ramesh and the two journalists, contending that they had caused "irreparable damage" to his reputation "through calculated insinuations and innuendos."

The Caravan article had claimed that Vivek was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents.

Vivek had alleged that Ramesh and the two scribes committed the offence of punishable under Section 500 of IPC (which provides for simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both) read with Section 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy).

He had filed the complaint against the magazine for the alleged defamatory article and Ramesh for using the content to defame him on wrong facts.

