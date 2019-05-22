Technology will play big role in security of country: NSA

The scenario of the country will become more challenging in the coming times and technology will play a key role in protecting the nation, Advisor said here on Wednesday.

"I am happy that of late we have been focusing more on technology. Modern gadgets are being used in large numbers and in the coming times, we may be needing more such technologies," said at the investiture ceremony of the Border Force (BSF).

He said with regard to national security, every day was a challenge and security agencies have to reinvent and keep themselves ready for the future with modern technologies.

Praising the BSF for dedication to the service of the country, said that adapting to work in any environment and maintaining standards of achievements, high professionalism and discipline made the force unique.

He also lauded the BSF for playing an active role during wars, as well as during peace in Left Wing Extremism or insurgency-hit areas.

