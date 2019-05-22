Technology will play big role in security of country: NSA

-
ALSO READ
Future security challenges could be grave: NSA Doval
NSA Doval's son gets VIP security cover; 10 BJP candidates in Bengal get too
Jairam Ramesh believes in shoot, scoot model: Vivek Doval
UK NSA promises support to India in countering terrorism
Jairam Ramesh skips court in Doval defamation case
-
The security scenario of the country will become more challenging in the coming times and technology will play a key role in protecting the nation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said here on Wednesday.
"I am happy that of late we have been focusing more on technology. Modern gadgets are being used in large numbers and in the coming times, we may be needing more such technologies," Doval said at the investiture ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF).
He said with regard to national security, every day was a challenge and security agencies have to reinvent and keep themselves ready for the future with modern technologies.
Praising the BSF for dedication to the service of the country, Doval said that adapting to work in any environment and maintaining standards of achievements, high professionalism and discipline made the force unique.
He also lauded the BSF for playing an active role during wars, as well as during peace in Left Wing Extremism or insurgency-hit areas.
--IANS
rbe/akk/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU