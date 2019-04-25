Jairam Ramesh skips court in Doval defamation case

A on Thursday asked to appear before it on May 9 after he skipped the hearing on Thursday in connection with a case filed by Ajit Doval's son Vivek

Jairam's moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on Thursday before Samar Vishal, who allowed his plea.

Jairam's told the court that he had to attend some rituals at his residence after his wife passed away some months ago.

The court directed him to appear on May 9.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to The Caravan magazine and after they appeared before it in pursuance of summons issued against them.

In March, the court has summoned Ramesh and others in a case, filed by Ajit Doval's son Vivek

Observing that allegations made against Vivek were "prima facie defamatory", the court said there exists sufficient grounds to proceed against all the accused.

The court was hearing a case filed against Ramesh and others by Vivek in connection with an article titled "The D-Companies", published on January 16.

