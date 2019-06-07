Carrie Underwood opens up about being newborn's mother

While being a mother to a newborn can be a task and tiresome sometimes, it comes with its fair share of happy moments. Singer-songwriter Underwood shared the best part of being a mom to a newborn.

While attending the 2019 on Wednesday, the star told about her experience of being a mother of a newly born child.

For the unversed, the welcomed a baby boy named with her husband in January, this year.

Speaking about her son, said that it was the best feeling to see her baby snuggle and how she wants to be around him all the time.

"He's such a smiley baby. His snuggles. I just like to smell him that might be weird. Sometimes, I'm like, 'I just need to smell my baby.' He's getting a little chub like little chubby legs. Just pinching at his chub is real sweet," Underwood said.

The marked a big night for the 36-year-old singer, who took home two trophies--one for Video of the Year for her hit 'Cry Pretty' and one for Female Video of the Year for her song 'Love Wins'.

While talking about how she celebrated her big win, jokingly said, she celebrated by catching on some much-needed sleep.

"I'm up, you know, one to three times a night with a 4-month-old. So, I'm hoping he gives me some sleep tonight," she said.

"Mike, my husband, was like 'Your fans like to vote,' and I'm like 'Well, they've been doing that since I started--since I was on American Idol. So, they know how to vote," she said.

Underwood, who has certainly developed a devoted following over the years said that her biggest fan is still her son

"He's a supportive child. He's very encouraging. So, when he sees you singing he'll be like, 'Mommy, you did so good!' So, he likes those positive words," she said.

Although, she added that she may face some tough competition from her tour's opening acts.

"But, I honestly think whenever he's on tour he's more excited to see Maddie & Tae perform because he's in love with Maddie Marlow," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)