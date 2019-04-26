Hansraj Ahir writes to Maha CM seeking CBI enquiry into rape of tribal girls

of State, Home Affairs, on Friday wrote to Chief Devendra requesting a CBI enquiry into the alleged "multiple cases of rape of minor tribal girls residing in a tribal hostel run by Infant Jesus Education Society" in Chandrapur,

The requested the to "enquire" about the delay in registration of FIR in the case.

Ahir in his letter said that these girls were allegedly drugged and sexually abused by staff of tribal school/hostel run by the said society.

Requesting the CM to consider recommending a CBI enquiry in the case, Ahir said, "There is a lot of dissatisfaction among the people of my constituency and people are clamouring for CBI enquiry in the case. Several are enclosed for your perusal."

"It has also been brought to my notice that there was undue delay in registering FIR in the case and no action was taken for a week from April 6 to April 12," Ahir complained in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)