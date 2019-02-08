Delhi court sends Gautam Khaitan to judicial custody till Feb 20 in money laundering case

JUST IN
DMK petitions EC seeking holding of bypolls to 21 TN assembly
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Friday sent lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, to judicial custody till February 20 in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession and laundering of black money.

Khaitan was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar and the Enforcement Directorate requested that he be sent to judicial custody.

He then moved bail application saying he was not required for further probe. The court has sought ED's reply by February 15 on this.

The court had earlier extended by six days the custody of Khaitan to ED, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Khaitan is already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 15:21 IST

