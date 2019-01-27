CBI officer probing Chanda Kochhar case transferred

JUST IN
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday booked former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon MD Dhoot and few others for criminal conspiracy in an alleged loan fraud case.

"The transfer is part of the cleanup operations in the agency," top sources in the CBI said.

"It is suspected that there was a case of leaking critical information related to the case to parties related to it and the FIR was also registered after a long delay," the top CBI sources alleged.

The case has been under investigation for more than a year now and the FIR was also registered only when the senior officials inquired about it, the sources said.

Sources in the CBI said that the ICICI case is one of the very important cases that has been pending without progress.

CBI sources said that the role of the officer Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra in keeping the case pending and other persons, if any, is also been looked into.

