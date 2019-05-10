CBI unlikely to oppose plea of Indrani Mukerjea to turn approver in INX media case

CBI is unlikely to oppose the plea of to turn an approver in the against accused Karthi Chidambaram, agency sources indicated on Friday.

Last year, Mukerjea, the former of media, gave her confessional statement in a in connection with the and later sent an informal letter willing to turn an approver in the matter.

The matter is slated to be heard on May 23.

Former Minister P Chidambaram and son are accused in the case.

The (ED) and CBI are probing how managed to obtain clearance to the tune of Rs 305 crore from the (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the minister.The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Minister.Both the investigating agencies are also probing how Chidambaram's son managed to obtain the FIPB clearance. was arrested on February 28, 2018. He was later granted bail.The ED probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, directors Peter and met P Chidambaram so that there was no delay in their application.The ED has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to and a firm in connection with the case. It has also attached properties belonging to the duo in connection with the same case.

has been lodged at since her arrest in 2015 for her alleged involvement in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case.

