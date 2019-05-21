'He taught me to love and respect all beings', says Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

on Tuesday penned an emotional note for his father and late Gandhi, on He described his father as gentle, loving and affectionate.

"My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude," wrote on his handle.

He tagged an old image of his father and a picture of himself paying his respects.

Vadra also paid tributes to her father calling him her "hero."

She also shared an image from the past in which she could be seen hugging Gandhi.

Along with the picture the also shared few stanzas from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem 'Agneepath'.

"You will always be my hero", she wrote along with the image.

Earlier in the day, (UPA) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka paid floral tribute to Gandhi at Veer Bhumi.

Priyanka's husband was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance.

Former and former too paid homage to the former

Born on August 20, 1944, had represented Uttar Pradesh's parliamentary constituency four times.

A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the

