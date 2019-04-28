Centre accuses NSCN (IM) of violating ceasefire, puts onus of escalation on the group

The Centre on Sunday said that Naga group (IM) has violated the ceasefire by setting up an unauthorised camp at Khunou-Khamosam, Ukhrul, in

"During the routine aerial recee on April 25, some suspected temporary hut type structures were observed in the forest, in general area Sihai Khunou/Khamasom, Ukhrul. Troops deployed to verify confirmed the existence of an unauthorised camp of (IM) in that area," Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO, Shillong, said in a statement.

"The requested the villagers and pastor to inform (IM) cadres to vacate the camp immediately as it is an unauthorised camp and is in gross violation of existing ceasefire ground rules," he added.

Reportedly, the same day, Gen of gave a phone call to of and confirmed the presence of NSCN(IM) camp in that area.

"The of (CFMG) was briefed about the prevailing situation and the existence of unauthorised camp of NSCN(IM) in general area Sihai Khunou/Khamasom, Ukhrul at 6 pm on April 26 April by IG, Assam Rifles," he said.

Afterwards, the Chairman, CFMG confirmed that instructions have been issued by the group for the immediate vacation of the NSCN (IM) camp.

Accordingly, Assam Rifles troops contacted the villagers to confirm the vacation of the camp.

"In the meanwhile, the area was reinforced by additional troops and the unauthorised camp is under constant surveillance by air and other means," said the Defence PRO.

However, aerial reconnaissance in the morning of April 27 revealed that the camp has not been vacated.

The alleged that the inconvenience caused to villagers is "entirely due to the irresponsible actions by NSCN (IM) cadres."

"The security forces have shown great restraint. The villagers who were again sent towards the camp met SS Lt Col who is awaiting instructions from Hebron," said Commander Ratnakar.

Accusing the group of "serious violation" of ceasefire ground rule, the Defence PRO said, "Despite extreme restraint shown by Assam Rifles troops, no action has been taken by NSCN (IM) to vacate the unauthorised camp. This is a serious violation of ceasefire ground rule by NSCN (IM)."

"The onus for further escalation rests with NSCN (IM) hierarchy if the unauthorised camp is not vacated immediately," he warned.

NSCN (IM) has entered into a ceasefire agreement with in 1997 and maintaining since then. The is even negotiating a peace deal to find a permanent solution to the problem.

