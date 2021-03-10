HAL pays second interim dividend of Rs 376 cr for FY21 to government

Chandraker Bharti, JS (Aero), MoD, M.S. Velpari, Director (Operations), HAL and Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL were present on the occasion.

The central government on Wednesday received the second cheque of Rs 376.94 crores for the financial year 2020-21 from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"The dividend cheque was handed over to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by R. Madhavan, CMD and C. B. Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) in the presence of Raj Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production in Delhi today," read a statement by HAL.

As per the statement, the Company had declared the second of Rs 15/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each amounting to Rs 501.58 crores on February 26, 2021, in addition to the first of Rs 15/- per equity share Rs 10/- each amounting to Rs 501.58 crores already declared on December 9, 2020, total amounting to Rs 1003.16 crores which included Government of India (GoI) share of Rs 753.88 crores.

Madhavan said that HAL has been consistently paying higher dividend more than the minimum dividend prescribed by DPE guidelines.

