Centre vs Mamata: Adityanath accuses Bengal CM of saving "corrupt" officer

After much controversy over his helicopter landing, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused his counterpart in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of saving a "corrupt" police officer.
"You have seen Mamata saving a corrupt officer in Saradha chit fund scam. A Chief Minister is on dharna, there cannot be a more shameful and condemnable act (than this) in a democracy," said Adityanath at a rally here.
Adityanath's reference was in connection with Benerjee sitting on dharna against CBI team's attempt to arrest the West Bengal Police Commissioner in the Saradha scam case.
"As the Supreme Court verdict came, Mamata took a U-turn and said we are ready to cooperate. Why did she sit on dharna (in favour) of a corrupt officer when she is ready to cooperate?" he asked.
He further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has done good work across the country in the last four years. Had the Mamata government implemented those schemes in Bengal, the poor people would have had 'pucca' houses here". However, the money which was meant to be utilised in constructing houses for the poor were "looted" by Mamata's Trinamool Congress, he alleged.
"The government is corrupt here which is why the poor did not get electricity and free gas connections. The Mamata government ignored development in the state," said the UP chief minister.
Further criticising the state government, Adityanath questioned why the Mamata government gave permission to a Moharram programme and not the Durga Puja in the state.
He asserted that while no one can stop from celebrating Durga Puja, Shivratri and Janmastmi in BJP-ruled states, the "corrupt and disloyal" government of Trinamool is stopping people from the celebration.
Raising the issue of BJP workers' killings, Adityanath said, "No violence took place in UP when BJP won the assembly elections in the state in 2017. But, in Bengal Panchayat elections, BJP workers were killed. This is a challenge to democracy."
Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal on February 3, one in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and the other in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat. However, the Trinamool government declined permission of Adityanath's chopper to land in both the rallies without prior permission.
