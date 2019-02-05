Centre vs Mamata: Adityanath accuses Bengal CM of saving "corrupt" officer

After much controversy over his helicopter landing, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday accused his counterpart in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, of saving a "corrupt"

"You have seen Mamata saving a corrupt in chit fund scam. A is on dharna, there cannot be a more shameful and condemnable act (than this) in a democracy," said Adityanath at a rally here.

Adityanath's reference was in connection with Benerjee sitting on dharna against CBI team's attempt to arrest the Police in the scam case.

"As the verdict came, Mamata took a U-turn and said we are ready to cooperate. Why did she sit on dharna (in favour) of a corrupt when she is ready to cooperate?" he asked.

He further said, " has done good work across the country in the last four years. Had the implemented those schemes in Bengal, the poor people would have had 'pucca' houses here". However, the money which was meant to be utilised in constructing houses for the poor were "looted" by Mamata's Trinamool Congress, he alleged.

"The government is corrupt here which is why the poor did not get and The ignored development in the state," said the UP chief minister.

Further criticising the state government, Adityanath questioned why the gave permission to a Moharram programme and not the Durga Puja in the state.

He asserted that while no one can stop from celebrating Durga Puja, Shivratri and Janmastmi in BJP-ruled states, the "corrupt and disloyal" government of Trinamool is stopping people from the celebration.

Raising the issue of BJP workers' killings, Adityanath said, "No violence took place in UP when BJP won the assembly elections in the state in 2017. But, in Bengal Panchayat elections, BJP workers were killed. This is a challenge to democracy."

Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies in on February 3, one in district's Raiganj and the other in district's Balurghat. However, the declined permission of Adityanath's chopper to land in both the rallies without prior permission.

