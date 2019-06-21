Chairman of RS has no authority to approve merger of parties: Jayadev Galla

Telugu Desam on Friday said the Rajya Sabah does not have the authority to approve mergers of parties, remarks that came after dissident TDP MPs claimed they have merged their with BJP.

"We understand that the merger of is possible only at the organizational level and not at the legislative level. TDP and BJP have not merged at the organizational level. Schedule 10, Para 4(2) is applicable only to determine disqualification, post-merger of parties. The of has no authority to approve the merger of parties," he told ANI after a delegation of five TDP MPs met on Friday.

Four rebel TDP MPs, Y S Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, and GM Rao--on Friday claimed to have passed a resolution to merge of TDP with BJP and later joined BJP.

Galla said that they had tried explaining to the and Chairman the technicalities of the matter and would now write to the too and wait for their response.

"If, a merger has taken place and if anybody objects saying member should be disqualified then Chairman Rajya Sabha has to see if two-thirds of the members of the original party have agreed for the merger, then there is no disqualification. But he cannot determine if the parties have merged or not, this is what we explained to him,' he said.

Speaking about the future course of action to be taken by TDP he said, "We will also write a letter to and see what steps they take and then decide the future course of action."

Earlier today, Galla said that being a he did not sign that resignation letter.

" did not accept it. I being didn't sign that letter. 4 members independently writing to merge the party, we are assessing if it's legal or not. 3 Lok Sabha and 2 Rajya Sabha MPs are still with TDP. So we are not sure if it is possible," he said.

