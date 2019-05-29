Galla Jayadev to be TDP parliamentary party leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday nominated Galla Jayadev as the leader of the TDP parliamentary party.
Naidu took the decision after a meeting of newly elected MLAs and MPs of the party.
Rammohan Naidu will be the leader of TDP in the Lok Sabha and while Sujana Chowdary will lead the party in the Rajya Sabha.
The TDP won just three seats in the Lok Sabha elections while the YSR Congress Party bagged 22 seats.
The TDP, which had won 15 seats in 2014, retained three seats with narrow margins. Industrialist-politician Jayadev retained Guntur seat, defeating YSRCP's M. Venugopal Reddy by 4,216 votes
Rammohan Naidu, son of former Union Minister K. Yerran Naidu, retained Srikakulam seat, defeating D. Srinivas of YSRCP by 6,653 votes.
TDP's Kesineni Srinivas retained Vijayawada seat also by a narrow margin.
