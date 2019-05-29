Galla Jayadev to be TDP parliamentary party leader

(TDP) on Wednesday nominated as the of the parliamentary party.

took the decision after a meeting of newly elected MLAs and MPs of the party.

Rammohan will be the of in the Lok Sabha and while Sujana Chowdary will lead the party in the Rajya Sabha.

The won just three seats in the Lok Sabha elections while the bagged 22 seats.

The TDP, which had won 15 seats in 2014, retained three seats with narrow margins. Industrialist-politician Jayadev retained Guntur seat, defeating YSRCP's M. Venugopal Reddy by 4,216 votes

Rammohan Naidu, son of former Union K. Yerran Naidu, retained Srikakulam seat, defeating D. Srinivas of YSRCP by 6,653 votes.

TDP's Kesineni Srinivas retained seat also by a narrow margin.

