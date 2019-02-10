Chandrababu Naidu a master in backstabbing: Modi

Launching a scathing attack on Andhra N Chandrababu Naidu, Modi on Sunday called him a master in backstabbing and destroying the dreams of people of the state.

"He is senior in forging new alliances. He is scared of losing the elections. He is a master having backstabbed his own (N T Rama Rao). He is senior in destroying the dreams of people. What has happened to Chandrababu Why does he keep pointing out that he is my senior?" Modi said addressing a public meeting titled "Praja Chaitanya Sabha" here.

Invoking the history of the (TDP), he said that the had diluted the anti- of its founder N T

"The of the TDP who should have worked for Congress-free is now supporting the party. He has never been able to win a second election and is afraid of losing badly in polls. He is attempting to stabilise his son in He is creating own wealth and 'chowkidar' is giving him sleepless nights," the said.

"On the foundation of lies, they are playing the game of 'mahamilawat' (adulteration). Such is the effect of the company that the of has also forgotten the development of state and has jumped in the competition of abusing Modi," he said.

The TDP pulled out of the NDA last year over the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to

took a U-turn after promising to turn around the infrastructure of Andhra Pradesh, alleged Modi who said. the Chief Minister has become busy in promoting his family rather than working for the re-development of Amravati.

The also alleged that while had promised sunrise for Andhra Pradesh he is busy in facilitating the rise of his own son.

Modi also attacked Naidu for his planned protest and said, "It is with public funds that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is going to for a photo-op."

On the protests by TDP workers against his visit, Modi said, "I am indebted to the TDP who has told me to go back and wants me to sit in once again. I have full faith in crores of people that they will fulfill the wish of the TDP and re-elect Modi."

He accused the of not utilising in an efficient manner central funds released for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Outlining that projects worth hundreds of crore concerning were inaugurated by him in the state, he said, "These projects are significant not only for Andhra Pradesh but also for the of the country.

"In the tough times, the country doesn't have to face any scarcity of petroleum products; hence petroleum reserves are being created in different regions. A similar important reserve has also been made in Vishakhapatnam."

"As of now, over 6.25 crore free LPG connections have been given," said.

said " had begun in 1955 and in over 60 years, 12 were given. Our government in the last 4.5 years has already given about 13 While in 2014 only 55 per cent of people had gas connection, today the number has increased to about 90 per cent."

Earlier, Modi laid the foundation of the Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project and dedicated to the nation the Vasishta development programme and the Visakhapatnam underground petroleum storage centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)