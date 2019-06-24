Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Shankar Nagar rail overbridge

-
ALSO READ
Chattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel reviews on-going development work done by his party in Raipur
MISA detainees are not freedom fighters: Chhattisgarh CM
Cyclone Fani: Chhattisgarh offers Odisha Rs 11 cr
Strong initiatives needed to revive rural economy: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Monthly govt honorarium for C'garh scribes doubled to Rs 10k
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the Shankar Nagar Railway Overbridge (ROB).
The bridge, 703.03 metres long and 13 metres wide, has been constructed over Raipur-Vishakhapatnam railway line. It will link Shankar Nagar locality of Raipur to Baloda Bazar main road.
It has been built at a cost of Rs 68 crore. As per the government, the bridge would benefit around 2 lakh people and reduce the pressure of traffic on Lodhipara Square.
The bridge was sanctioned in October 2013 at a cost of Rs 61 crore but the work order for construction was issued on January 2015 in two parts -- one for PWD and the other for Railways. The work was completed in May this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU