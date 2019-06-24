Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Shankar Nagar rail overbridge

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the Shankar Nagar Railway Overbridge (ROB).

The bridge, 703.03 metres long and 13 metres wide, has been constructed over Raipur-Vishakhapatnam railway line. It will link Shankar Nagar locality of Raipur to Baloda Bazar main road.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 68 crore. As per the government, the bridge would benefit around 2 lakh people and reduce the pressure of traffic on Lodhipara Square.

The bridge was sanctioned in October 2013 at a cost of Rs 61 crore but the work order for construction was issued on January 2015 in two parts -- one for PWD and the other for Railways. The work was completed in May this year.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 05:38 IST

