Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Shankar Nagar rail overbridge

Chief Minister on Sunday inaugurated the Railway Overbridge (ROB).

The bridge, 703.03 metres long and 13 metres wide, has been constructed over Raipur-Vishakhapatnam railway line. It will link locality of Raipur to Baloda Bazar main road.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 68 crore. As per the government, the bridge would benefit around 2 lakh people and reduce the pressure of traffic on

The bridge was sanctioned in October 2013 at a cost of Rs 61 crore but the work order for construction was issued on January 2015 in two parts -- one for PWD and the other for Railways. The work was completed in May this year.

