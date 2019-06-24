BJP leader files plea in SC, seeks protection for non-Nagas in Dimapur

The PIL, filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, sought direction to take steps for protection of life and liberty, properties and other fundamental rights of non-Nagas living in commercial hub due to to ILP.

The petition sought direction to "declare that all Indian citizens shall have the right to move freely throughout the territory of and Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, which gives unbridled power to the State to prescribe ILP for Indian citizens, is arbitrary unreasonable and offends Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of "

The petition stated that the colonial era regulation was passed by the then to prohibit Indian citizens from moving to select districts to create a monopoly in business and the has taken a decision to extend the operation of the 1873 Regulation in

It added, "Therefore, many non-Nagas who have landed properties with commercial shops, godowns, etc. and who are staying in as tenants, and many locals who earn their income by means of collecting house rent from tenants would be adversely affected."

"Gujaratis, Rajasthanis, Biharis, Jharkhandis, Bengalis, Gorkhas, Bodos, Dimasas, Karbis, Garos etc. have been regarded as outsiders by the government of Nagaland, which is racial discrimination," petition further said.

The government should not encourage ILP system and should instead make sure that people of particular States are not deprived of economic opportunities due to migrants, it said, adding that the Constitution provides free movement of Indian citizens across the country and to get permission from the government to visit any place denies this right.

"Many have to close down their business and leave .. a cosmopolitan town, such as Dimapur cannot be converted exclusively for Hill tribes on racial ground when it was never an integral part of Naga Hills," the petition read.

"When acquired statehood, Dimapur, being a part of Assam, was legally and constitutionally excluded from the and from the Sixth Schedule. But, petitioner doesn't know how it was again included in the State of after exclusion from Sixth Schedule?" added the petition.

If all North-Eastern States adopt such an alien concept, then the concept of citizenship will be diluted and fundamental rights will be immensely circumscribed, said the petition.

The petition is likely to be heard in July by a bench headed by

