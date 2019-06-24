Delhi CM shows concern over rising crimes in city, police claim situation better than 2018

on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes.

Slamming the Police for the alleged increase in crime rate, asked, "Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?"

" is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?" the wrote on his official handle.

The tweet, which seems to be a sharp attack on the over the and order situation in Delhi, comes after bodies of an elderly couple and their caretaker was found with their throats slit at a house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning.

Soon after Kejriwal's tweet, responded on the microblogging site claiming that heinous crimes in the city were in fact down by 10 per cent in comparison to 2018.

"No such increase in crime Overall heinous crimes down by 10 per cent this year compared to 2018. Similarly, heinous crimes committed against senior citizens also down by 22 per cent due to preventive efforts of Delhi Police," the tweet read.

"Also, two of the three incidents of murder which is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved and accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads," it added.

also blamed the over the rising crime rate

"Law and order situation has dropped to a very pathetic level Nine murders have taken place in the past 24 hours. Also, close to 200 gunshots have been reported in the last 30 days. The BJP and all its elected MPs in Delhi are responsible for this," told ANI

"We have given 24 hours time to BJP to explain the responsibilities of Home Ministry, and Delhi MPs. Criminals know that they can easily escape after committing a crime. Now people are afraid of their safety even inside their houses," she added.

