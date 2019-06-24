JUST IN
Rains in Bhutan raise river water level in Assam's Tamulpur; bridge washes away

ANI  |  General News 

Heavy rainfall in Bhutan has led to a rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers in Assam which has washed away a crucial bridge connecting Tamulpur to Baksa District Headquarters.

This has left the locals in the region in great difficulty. People are using bamboo or banana rafts to cross the water.

"In Tamulpur people are using bamboo and banana rafts to cross the water, as the bridge connecting Tamulpur to Baksa District Headquarters has been washed away in flood," a government official said.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 05:09 IST

