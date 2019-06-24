U'khand: Rs 200 crore-Gupta weddings leave Auli with mounds of garbage

The Municipal Corporation here is combating the challenging task of cleaning up the and waste left behind after the Rs 200 crore weddings of based controversial family.

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, took place in Auli from June 18 to 20, while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son was held from June 20 to 22.

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the

Many celebrities, including chief ministers, B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, yoga guru had attended the wedding. Ramdev also conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding. Choppers were hired to ferry the guests.

Almost all the hotels and resorts were booked and flowers were imported from for the two high-profile marriages.

of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Joshimath, Anil, along with a team of 20 men, has been given the task to deal with the waste.

"The wedding has created a waste problem in the hill station. The has surpassed 40 quintals," said.

"Plastic packets and bottles are lying everywhere. Our cows go for grazing in the area daily. What if they consume plastic? Who would take the responsibility? The situation here is really pathetic," a local told ANI.

