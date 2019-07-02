Congress all set to send Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Congress party is all set to send former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, highly placed sources in the party told ANI on Tuesday.

The seat has been vacant after the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini. Saini was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state.

However, this time around, the Congress party is in majority in the Legislative Assembly.

The name of Manmohan Singh as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat has almost been finalised though a final decision in this regard will be taken only after the announcement of elections, a senior Congress leader said.

A minister in Rajasthan government also confirmed that a discussion about sending Manmohan Singh from Rajasthan is on.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the former Prime Minister at his residence here on Monday after meeting the party president Rahul Gandhi.

When asked about the development, Singh's office said that no information in this regard has been shared by the party.

Even the elections have not been announced yet, his office said, while terming his meeting with Gehlot as a courtesy call.

The former Prime Minister represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years before his tenure ended last month.

Last month, the Congress had approached the DMK for help in sending Singh to the Upper House of Parliament.

