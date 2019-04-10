Yasin Malik sent to NIA remand till April 22 in connection with terror funding case

Kashmiri Separatist leader has been arrested by Investigative Agency (NIA) in connection with 2017 terror funding and conspiracy case here on Wednesday.

The NIA court has sent him to NIA remand till April 22.

Malik was brought here on Tuesday evening from after the NIA secured a production warrant against him in connection with a terror and separatism funding case in

Last month, the central government had banned his organization Jammu Liberation Front (JKLF), saying the outfit is actively engaged in inciting secession and is illegally funnelling funds for fomenting terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)