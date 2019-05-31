Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel carry injured villager on their shoulder to hospital

In a heart-warming gesture, CRPF personnel saved the life of a villager by carrying him on a "charpai" from his village to the hospital. The villager was injured after he fell from a tractor.
Commandant of 204 Cobra battalion of CRPF, Prem Kumar said, "At around 3 pm on Friday, a team was patrolling the Burgicheru area under Deputy-Commandant Kameshwar Sahu. When the patrol team was passing through a village, they saw some people crying in a home. When inquired, they were informed that a young boy named Andu was crying in pain after falling from a tractor."
The jawans of the patrol team then decided to help the injured boy. As soon as the villagers agreed, the jawans of the patrol team -- Anurag Dangi, Ayan, Vikas Tushavar, Rakesh Kumar, Durga Prasad, and Anil Kumar carried the boy all the way to the hospital on a "charpai" even though they had to traverse through a five kilometer road in a thick jungle.
The injured villager is undergoing treatment in Bijapur District Hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
