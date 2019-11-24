JUST IN
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set 6 vehicles on fire

ANI  |  General News 

Six vehicles, including four tractors, one JCB machine and a motorcycle were allegedly set ablaze by Naxalites near Madonar village in Narayanpur district on Saturday.

According to SP Mohit Garg, the vehicles were being used for the construction of roads in the area.

The vehicles were allegedly set on fire at around 5:30 PM yesterday,

Further details are awaited.

