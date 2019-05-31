China encroaching Nepal's land, shows Government survey

is encroaching into Nepal's land through an ongoing road expansion project in Tibet, said on Friday.

As per the data from the ministry, 36 hectors of land in four different districts touching Chinese border now fall into the Chinese side.

changed the direction of the river which now has been diverted to the Nepali side. This resulted in the encroachment of land, the Ministry has concluded.

" would lose a hundred acres of land to the Tibetian side," Ministry stated in its report.

The Ministry's Survey department have had conducted a month-long survey in the year of 2015 about the flow of the river in Nepal-Sino border.

As per the data from survey six hectors of land in Humla's and four hectors of land in Karnali, river area has been encroached, now falling in Furang area of

Likewise, in district's Sanjen River, and Jambukhola area a total of six hectors of land has fallen into Tibet's Kerung area. In Sindhupalchowk, the Kharane Khola and Bhotekoshi area's 11 hectors land has encroached and now falls in Tibet's Nyalam area.

In Sankhuwasabha 9 hector of land has been encroached due to the road expansion in China's autonomous state of where areas around Kamukhola, and now has fallen into area.

With this, the Government is set to start a land survey in others districts adjoining Chinese territory namely Taplejung, Solukhmbu, Dolakha, Gorkha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, Mugu, Humla and Darchula suspecting similar encroachment there.

