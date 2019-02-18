China province defends ban on Tibetan lessons

Chinese authorities on Monday defended a ban on schoolchildren attending informal Tibetan language classes taught by Buddhist monks in western China, as religious and cultural freedoms in the country come under increasing pressure.

A county in western -- a province with a large Tibetan population that is mostly Buddhist -- in December ordered an immediate halt to informal language classes taught by monks during the winter school holidays.

The lessons taught in monasteries in the province bordering have gained popularity among parents as a way for their children to learn a language that is being sidelined from the official curriculum.

It follows a similar ban last summer barring Tibetan students from taking part in religious activities during their holidays.

The on Monday told AFP that the lessons were "illegal" and said the monasteries were "safety hazards" as well as being "ill-equipped" to teach students.

"According to Chinese law... is conducted by the government. No organisation or person can use religion as a means of obstructing the state system," it said in a statement.

It added that the classes pose a financial burden to students and their families, and contravene regulations to reduce the workload of students.

Monasteries and monks who do not follow the new rules will be "dealt with in accordance with the law", the statement said.

The regulations follow similar edicts by the ruling in other with large ethnic minority populations, starting with a clampdown on Islam in Xinjiang, a Muslim-majority region in the far west.

Rights groups have accused the of curbing religious freedoms and cultural rights.

" authorities' responses about the ban strain credulity," said.

"They fail to address previous official comments demonising these informal classes, and are reminiscent of the after-the-fact justifications for other instances of disregard for cultural rights and religious freedom." China's constitution protects free speech and religion but critics say in reality there is little room for opinions that challenge government policies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)