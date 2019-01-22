J-K: IPS officer's brother among 6 terrorist killed in encounters

Brother of a serving was among the six terrorists who were killed in two separate encounters in and districts of on Tuesday.

Identified as Shamsul Haq Mengnoo, son of resident of Dragad was a student of BUMS before he quit the same to join Hizbul Mujahideen.

Shamsul's elder brother is a 2012 batch with an MBBS degree and is presently serving in

According to police records, was part of terror conspiracies along with others leading to weapon snatching, recruitment to terror fold, attacks on security forces and so on. Several terrorism-related cases were registered against him.

Mengoo was killed in the Shermal encounter along with two other terrorists identified as and Ahmad Shah, both residents of district.

"The killed terrorists as per the police records were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM and were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including an attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities," informed police in a press statement.

Commenting on the of Police (IGP) Kashmir, SP told ANI, "Three terrorists each have been killed in the two encounters. Arms and ammunition recovered from their possession. Both encounters took place in open area hideouts. Security forces managed these operations very well,"

After the encounter, clashes erupted between stone-pelters and the security forces during which four photojournalists, covering the developments,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)