EVM hacking row: Syed Shuja was never employed with us, claims ECIL

The Limited (ECIL) on Tuesday said that Cyber expert has neither been on the rolls of nor has been in any way associated with the design and deployment of the EVMs.

Shuja, yesterday claimed that he was a part of the team at ECIL, which designed and developed the EVMs and claimed that the 2014 in were rigged.

"On self-styled US-based Cyber Expert claiming that he worked in between 2009-14, it is certified from records that has neither been on rolls of as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in design and deployment of EVMs" read press release from ECIL.

On the complaint of Election Commission of (ECI) the has registered a case under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ECI wrote to the on Tuesday requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by in on the possibility to tamper EVMs used by the poll body.

" has received a complaint from the ECI. The legal action is being taken under Section 505 of IPC. Further investigation shall be conducted as per law," said Delhi Police in a statement.

Shuja, had claimed on Monday that he could demonstrate how EVMs used in elections could be tampered.

At the event held at London, Shuja reportedly demonstrated how EVMs can be tampered with.The EC, however, clarified that the EVMs cannot be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous standard operating procedures".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)