EVM hacking row: Syed Shuja has ISI link, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

on Tuesday alleged that 'cybersecurity researcher' has links with Pakistan's (ISI). Shuja, yesterday claimed that he was a part of the team at Ltd (ECIL), which designed and developed the EVMs and claimed that the 2014 in were rigged.

"The whole episode must be enquired and to find out whether Shuja have links with ISI. The Whole drama is organised by Congress," said

"Hacker Shuja addresses a press conference in England via from In the press conference big leaders of were also present," said Singh.

Taking on the Gandhi family ( and Sonia Gandhi) he said that the Gandhi family will destroy the country. "The Gandhi family will destroy the democracy and will destroy the culture of the country," said

On the other hand the (FPA) has dissociated itself from the claims made by Shuja regarding the hacking of EVMs during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the (ECI) wrote to the on Tuesday requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by Shuja in on the possibility to tamper EVMs used by the poll body.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)